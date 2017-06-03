WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fat nige

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:56 pm
BiginJapan1970
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2015 10:43 am
Posts: 137
bowlingboy wrote:
Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.
Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?

Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?

The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..


the big greedy get has got money he has been paying himself £400k a year for god knows how long and eating on the house at every game he can from thursday to sunday.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:55 pm
bowlingboy
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 751
I didn't say it was nailed on or fact, I said rumour...
I did however hear a rumour he was involved with us a couple of months ago.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:58 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 771
I would like to see him step down and see Uncle Gary form Leeds take over. The game would be in better hands and would see better decisions taken.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:49 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2970
bowlingboy wrote:
Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.
Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?

Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?

The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..



Could what I told you a bit since be a little closer to coming true???

Re: Fat nige

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:14 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7504
Certainly knows how to run a club does big Nige *sniggers*.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Fat nige

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:30 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2970
Let's have a look at the evidence

Big Nige rumoured to be leaving RFL end of this season
Bulls firmly rooted to foot of table and looking doomed
Andrew Chalmers told me we will be back in super league in a couple of years

Are the jigsaw pieces starting to fit together???
