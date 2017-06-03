bowlingboy wrote: Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.

Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?



Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?



The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..

You understand where the fatal flaw in this is, right?He will have been in the Top House on Friday night and some joker will have played a game of "What bullsheet can we tell Mick that he'll then report as fact on Twitter?"