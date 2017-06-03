WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fat nige

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fat nige

 
Post a reply

Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:39 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 750
Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.
Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?

Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?

The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:49 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1006
Location: Waiting
bowlingboy wrote:
Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.
Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?

Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?

The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..

Bloody hope not.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:00 am
Bets'y Bulls Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1417
Location: Mirfield
I thought you were gonna post we had signed him!

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:22 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27829
Location: MACS0647-JD
Bradford Bull-Ox?
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:51 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9408
Location: Bradbados
Tanker back at the Bulls, eh? He was a fan, I believe, back in the days as a lad from Buttershaw. The Fax fans will go into meltdown with, "I told you so", messages. :lol:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:00 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 750
If it is the case imho there has been some shoddy dealings when we went into admin
Last time, would also explain why bids were ignored etc..

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:05 am
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 86
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Please no.

Maybe he's gonna use Odsal as his personal trough.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:11 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3167
Location: Bradford
As if we aren't already unpopular enough...

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:13 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2501
Location: No longer Bradford
bowlingboy wrote:
Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.
Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?

Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?

The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..


You understand where the fatal flaw in this is, right?

He will have been in the Top House on Friday night and some joker will have played a game of "What bullsheet can we tell Mick that he'll then report as fact on Twitter?"

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 11:18 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3167
Location: Bradford
I believe this is the Tweet in question

https://twitter.com/TheGameCaller/statu ... 4889690112

Actually says that 'strong rumours' that he's stepping down. Doesn't seem like it's nailed on...

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, dr_noangel, le penguin, Old_Northern, paulwalker71 and 148 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,6321,56076,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
16
- 12WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM