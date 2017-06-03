WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wolves Under 19s at home today v Newcastle Thunder

Wolves Under 19s at home today v Newcastle Thunder

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:25 am
WalterWizard User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 9:52 pm
Posts: 2894
Location: Wire Land
The Wolves Under 19s entertain Newcastle Thunder this lunchtime, kick off 12.30pm at Victoria Park Stadium.

If you are able to get along then please do so, your support will be gratefully received.

It is free for season ticket holders on production of you membership card or paid admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.
Warrington Wolves and Woolston Rovers - The PERFECT combination

//www.warringtonwolves.com
//www.woolstonroversrlfc.co.uk
//www.liverpoolfc.tv

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, CW8, Irish Wire, Jack Steel, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, matt6169, POSTL, Smiffy27, Wire200# and 180 guests

