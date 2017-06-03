The Wolves Under 19s entertain Newcastle Thunder this lunchtime, kick off 12.30pm at Victoria Park Stadium.
If you are able to get along then please do so, your support will be gratefully received.
It is free for season ticket holders on production of you membership card or paid admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.
If you are able to get along then please do so, your support will be gratefully received.
It is free for season ticket holders on production of you membership card or paid admission is £3 adults and £1 concessions.