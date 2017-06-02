We build pressure, forced a goal line drop off, then Acton drops it off the restart. At that point it was 16 - 10 and we could have got back into the game. Leeds then go to the other end of the field and score..... Criminal!
Mitch Brown had a cracking game returning the ball. On the other hand, Hampshire needs to be sold as he's garbage.... he didn't create anything all night. Why we let Riddy go and kept him is beyond me.
