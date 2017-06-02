We were just starting to ask questions of the Leeds defence after a solid spell of Leigh building pressure and dare I say starting to get on top. It was a pivotal moment Acton spilling the drop out on the first that's for sure.



However it was Acton's only mistake the entire match and a few players did likewise at other points early in the tackle count. Hopkins and Naughton immediately spring to mind.



We are never going to win at Headingly if to few of our players are willing to respect the ball.