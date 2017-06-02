WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game changer - Acton knock on

Game changer - Acton knock on

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:54 pm
Mookachaka
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 1033
We build pressure, forced a goal line drop off, then Acton drops it off the restart. At that point it was 16 - 10 and we could have got back into the game. Leeds then go to the other end of the field and score..... Criminal!

Mitch Brown had a cracking game returning the ball. On the other hand, Hampshire needs to be sold as he's garbage.... he didn't create anything all night. Why we let Riddy go and kept him is beyond me.

Re: Game changer - Acton knock on

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:05 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
Leeds bombed a fortune. Gamechanger..lol
Image

Re: Game changer - Acton knock on

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:26 am
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1581
Location: In't Tap Room
We were just starting to ask questions of the Leeds defence after a solid spell of Leigh building pressure and dare I say starting to get on top. It was a pivotal moment Acton spilling the drop out on the first that's for sure.

However it was Acton's only mistake the entire match and a few players did likewise at other points early in the tackle count. Hopkins and Naughton immediately spring to mind.

We are never going to win at Headingly if to few of our players are willing to respect the ball.

