WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Same old same old

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Same old same old

 
Post a reply

Re: Same old same old

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:36 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 880
Actually played 5 on the spin at a very decent level , 8 days
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Same old same old

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:38 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 880
Infact i feel i could dust my walshes off & do as good as them
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: Same old same old

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:42 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
Peter Kay wrote:
Actually played 5 on the spin at a very decent level , 8 days


Thats very exemplary.The question was at SL level?
Image

Re: Same old same old

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:44 am
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1581
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
Terrible discipline again .. dont say it wasnt


So terrible discipline see's us just edged out away at Leeds.

That should be relatively easy to fix up then? Yes?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, brooklands tap room, Harold Rigby Jnr, kirkhall and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,48580076,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM