Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:36 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 880
Terrible discipline again .. dont say it wasnt
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:39 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 29, 2007 12:59 am
Posts: 581
Location: In The Land Of The LOBBY
it wasn't
you asked for that :ROCKS:

Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:46 pm
oh yes oh yes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:18 pm
Posts: 1
moggie007 wrote:
it wasn't
you asked for that :ROCKS:


won't win another game

Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:49 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
Peter Kay wrote:
Terrible discipline again .. dont say it wasnt


Did you ever play 4 games in 12 days?
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:49 pm
THECherry&Whites
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2521
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
oh yes oh yes wrote:
won't win another game

Oh yes we will.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:51 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Oh yes we will.


Oh yes we will.. :thumb:
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:04 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 880
atomic wrote:
Did you ever play 4 games in 12 days?

Yes i have ..never blamed ref ..or got told off either
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:08 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
Peter Kay wrote:
Yes i have ..never blamed ref ..or got told off either


Was that in Super League?
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:23 pm
Peter Kay
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 880
Wtf has that got do with it , you probably never played ..blame blame keep it up
Re: Same old same old

Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:32 pm
atomic
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3396
Peter Kay wrote:
Wtf has that got do with it , you probably never played ..blame blame keep it up


Now Now! Simmer down,as one hit a sore point..Still waiting for a reply on my question?
