PopTart wrote: I reread your post Eastern. Nails the answer perfectly.

I'd probably add that Cas Salford and Trin are benefiting from good young coaches who have learned their game well.

Many of our coaches previously have been ex players thrown straight in the deep end.

No matter what the sport, when you play as a team & with a togetherness, you can achieve far more. It would seem that Wakefield have this in abundance at the mioment. How I would like to see this at Queens Park Rangers!I see the next two league matches are Leeds & Hull. Both of their football teams I detest, so I can't see why I shouldn't their RL sides!BTW i've been impressed by how supporters of Salford, Castleford & Hull have said good things about Wakefield on the match thread, This is something I'm not used to. Is it usual, or just one of those rare moments?