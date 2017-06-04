WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Introduction

Re: Introduction

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:15 pm
Bornin Chesham

Joined: Sun May 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Posts: 4
PopTart wrote:
I reread your post Eastern. Nails the answer perfectly.
I'd probably add that Cas Salford and Trin are benefiting from good young coaches who have learned their game well.
Many of our coaches previously have been ex players thrown straight in the deep end.


No matter what the sport, when you play as a team & with a togetherness, you can achieve far more. It would seem that Wakefield have this in abundance at the mioment. How I would like to see this at Queens Park Rangers!

I see the next two league matches are Leeds & Hull. Both of their football teams I detest, so I can't see why I shouldn't their RL sides!

BTW i've been impressed by how supporters of Salford, Castleford & Hull have said good things about Wakefield on the match thread, This is something I'm not used to. Is it usual, or just one of those rare moments?

Re: Introduction

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:13 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1429
Yes. Youre right there.

Enjoy the rest of Mexico. Went there on honeymoon. Tginking of taking kids next year.

Stayed in the Riviera Maya, and went to Tolom and Xel Ha on day trips.

Great place.

Another great win today. Made the pain on the gash on my leg today I got before going, worthwile.

Re: Introduction

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:52 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9217
Location: wakefield
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Yes. Youre right there.

Enjoy the rest of Mexico. Went there on honeymoon. Tginking of taking kids next year.

Stayed in the Riviera Maya, and went to Tolom and Xel Ha on day trips.

Great place.

Another great win today. Made the pain on the gash on my leg today I got before going, worthwile.


I'm in Riviera Maya now.
Just had lunch after swimming at the Cenote Garden of Eden.
Sat back at the hotel watching the waves roll in and enjoying all the comments about Wakefield.
(And feeling blessed when you see what it happening in London)
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Introduction

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:05 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1429
Very true, and enjoy.

Really is worrying, whats going off around us.

Was at the Hull City of Culture concert on Saturday, and I did feel on edge about it, there were about 23,000 in there. Taking kids to their first concert later in the year.

Anyway, back to introductions

Re: Introduction

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:33 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3083
Bornin Chesham wrote:
No matter what the sport, when you play as a team & with a togetherness, you can achieve far more. It would seem that Wakefield have this in abundance at the mioment. How I would like to see this at Queens Park Rangers!

I see the next two league matches are Leeds & Hull. Both of their football teams I detest, so I can't see why I shouldn't their RL sides!

BTW i've been impressed by how supporters of Salford, Castleford & Hull have said good things about Wakefield on the match thread, This is something I'm not used to. Is it usual, or just one of those rare moments?

There's no better team to prove the togetherness and spirit theory than Huddersfield Town with the low budget, exactly the same as what Wakefield are doing now.
