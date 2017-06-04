WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Introduction

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Introduction

 
Post a reply

Re: Introduction

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:15 pm
Bornin Chesham Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun May 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Posts: 4
PopTart wrote:
I reread your post Eastern. Nails the answer perfectly.
I'd probably add that Cas Salford and Trin are benefiting from good young coaches who have learned their game well.
Many of our coaches previously have been ex players thrown straight in the deep end.


No matter what the sport, when you play as a team & with a togetherness, you can achieve far more. It would seem that Wakefield have this in abundance at the mioment. How I would like to see this at Queens Park Rangers!

I see the next two league matches are Leeds & Hull. Both of their football teams I detest, so I can't see why I shouldn't their RL sides!

BTW i've been impressed by how supporters of Salford, Castleford & Hull have said good things about Wakefield on the match thread, This is something I'm not used to. Is it usual, or just one of those rare moments?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, AKA kellyseye, Bornin Chesham, Brian Maiden, charlie63wildcat, cocker, cosmicat, djcool, eastardsley, Egg Banjo, got there, Hessle Roader, huddiepuddies, IanTigerman, KevW60349, King Street Cat, lifelongfan, MarioRugby, musson, Paddyfc, Pat Bateman, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, Redscat, SaleSlim, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Schunter, Slugger McBatt, taxi4stevesmith, thebeagle, Towns88, Tricky2309, trinity1, Trinity1315, Upanunder, vastman, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, wrencat1873, Yosemite Sam and 399 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,5753,03176,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM