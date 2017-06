Just a point of advice Bornin, The two newspapers that cover the game are published weekly, on a Monday , and are The League Express and League Weekly. The over the counter price is £1.50 for each. I personally prefer League Expres, but both cover the game thoroughly including the amateur game, NRL and other countries. I've tried in vain to purchase a copy when in your neck of the woods, but they may be available on subscription. I't's nice to see Trinity have a fan (fans) darn sarth!