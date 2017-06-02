Please go relatively easy with me!



I am a southerner who follows the round ball (Queens Park Rangers & Chesham united) & have never watched a RL match in my life (one Union game while under 10). However, I have always preferred League to Union & adopted Wakefield Trinity as my team when I saw them win the RL Cup in the early '60's on television (glory hunter!). My memory tells me that this was against Huddersfield in the Neil Fox days & I believe the result was reversed the following week in the play off for the League Championship.



So, I am at a loss to understand what is happening this season in "Super League" & hope that somebody can answer/explain my questions. Without knowing all of the laws/rules of the game, I do have a basic knowledge of them. Although, I question this when I see some refereeing decisions whilst watching on Sky!



So here we go:-



1) According to this forum it is no surprise that Castleford are top. Well it is to this uneducated person! Is their rise due to a gradual improvement on & off the pitch? An influx of money? Or, one of those times in sport when everything comes together at the right time?



2) Thankfully, the Qualifiers should not include Wakefield this season, but I'm perplexed by them! According to Text on the BBC, Hull KR finished in fourth position last season & Salford in fifth. Therefore, I can't understand why Salford are in SL & not HKR. Can somebody explain this please?



3) What has caused the turn around in Salford this season?



4) Most importantly, what has caused the improvment in Wakefield? When the winning run happened last season I asked A QPR (I hate being known by the initials!) fan who watches Hull on a regular basis what had happened & was told this was due to an initial Chris Chester (?) effect. Was this the case & if so why has it progressed to the level now obtained?



5) Rightly or wrongly, I have the impression that Trinity are not widely liked by the RL authorities & that they would rather like a different club to be in Super League. Is there any chance (and I certainly hope not) that they could demote Wakefield due to the level of facilities at the ground?



6) Apart from the ground, is the future bright for the club? I wouildn't have a clue as to how good any individual player is, but am I right in thinking that by managing to have players already renew their contracts is a major step forward?



7) Not that I would deserve a ticket, but is there a chance that Wakefield will make Wembley this season? I am aware that winning at Salford would be a major achievement!



Thanking you in advance. Having watched an awful football season (personally & definitely not for Terriers fans on this forum) I'm really enjoying watching Trinity results this summer with a feeling of awe!