Fri Jun 02, 2017 7:26 pm
Bornin Chesham

Joined: Sun May 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Posts: 2
Please go relatively easy with me!

I am a southerner who follows the round ball (Queens Park Rangers & Chesham united) & have never watched a RL match in my life (one Union game while under 10). However, I have always preferred League to Union & adopted Wakefield Trinity as my team when I saw them win the RL Cup in the early '60's on television (glory hunter!). My memory tells me that this was against Huddersfield in the Neil Fox days & I believe the result was reversed the following week in the play off for the League Championship.

So, I am at a loss to understand what is happening this season in "Super League" & hope that somebody can answer/explain my questions. Without knowing all of the laws/rules of the game, I do have a basic knowledge of them. Although, I question this when I see some refereeing decisions whilst watching on Sky!

So here we go:-

1) According to this forum it is no surprise that Castleford are top. Well it is to this uneducated person! Is their rise due to a gradual improvement on & off the pitch? An influx of money? Or, one of those times in sport when everything comes together at the right time?

2) Thankfully, the Qualifiers should not include Wakefield this season, but I'm perplexed by them! According to Text on the BBC, Hull KR finished in fourth position last season & Salford in fifth. Therefore, I can't understand why Salford are in SL & not HKR. Can somebody explain this please?

3) What has caused the turn around in Salford this season?

4) Most importantly, what has caused the improvment in Wakefield? When the winning run happened last season I asked A QPR (I hate being known by the initials!) fan who watches Hull on a regular basis what had happened & was told this was due to an initial Chris Chester (?) effect. Was this the case & if so why has it progressed to the level now obtained?

5) Rightly or wrongly, I have the impression that Trinity are not widely liked by the RL authorities & that they would rather like a different club to be in Super League. Is there any chance (and I certainly hope not) that they could demote Wakefield due to the level of facilities at the ground?

6) Apart from the ground, is the future bright for the club? I wouildn't have a clue as to how good any individual player is, but am I right in thinking that by managing to have players already renew their contracts is a major step forward?

7) Not that I would deserve a ticket, but is there a chance that Wakefield will make Wembley this season? I am aware that winning at Salford would be a major achievement!

Thanking you in advance. Having watched an awful football season (personally & definitely not for Terriers fans on this forum) I'm really enjoying watching Trinity results this summer with a feeling of awe!

Re: Introduction

Fri Jun 02, 2017 7:38 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9209
Location: wakefield
Wow. That's a lot to answer. I'm sure others will jump in but will answer when I get chance.
For now I'll just say hi and welcome to the forum.

Great that the cup final era of Fox Turner etc got you interested. Neil and a few others still watch the games regularly at Belle Vue.
Even with that though, no Wakefield fan can ever be called a glory hunter.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Introduction

Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:04 pm
Bornin Chesham

Joined: Sun May 28, 2017 6:00 pm
Posts: 2
Thanks Pop Tart.

I look forward to the replies.

Re: Introduction

Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:38 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1418
Welcome to the board.

I will try to answer some of these points the best I can.

1. I think you are pretty much spot on. They have improved gradually, on and off the field over the past 4-5 seasons. In 2012 and 13, think they were in a fight with Widnes for the wooden spoon. Also if the coach is a fan of the club, the passion shown, can help a lot.

2. If you are new to it, the qualifiers can be confusing. But basically bottom 4 in SL and top 4 in championship join together in a league. The top 3 are guaranteed top flight RL the following year, with 4th and 5th playing off for that final spot.

3. Salford are a prime example that money wont buy immediate success. I think the 3-4 season prior they were playing as individuals and not a team. They have also brought in a few workmanlike players to blend in with stars. I feel you need a mix of personnel to make a team gel to its potential.

4. A few people deserve credit for this as I think it is a joint effort. Firstly Michael Carter, in stabilising the club off the pitch, Brian Smith in improving the fitness of the squad in 2015, and giving them a more professional outlook, Chris Chester for continuing this, but loosening the shackles a bit. He has also brought in an immense team spirit.Like with Castleford coach, he is also a fan of the club, so will have the passion. Also squad retention is key, continuity breeds success. You didnt see the likes of Leeds and Saints winning the grand final by using 40 players in a season.

5. Hard to give a really valid answer on this one. In the days of franchaising, one of the requirements was a decent stadium. Unfortunately we fell short but have been trying, albeit in vein for about 35 years so far. One day, the RFL, with pressure from SKY, Im sure, will say enough is enough.

6. Yes, I think the status of the club is healthy. Competetive on the pitch and stable off it. We have players who want to stay at the club and have got a very good youth system. For me, the only thing holding us back is the stadium issue.

7. Appearing at Wembley is certainly possible.

Re: Introduction

Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:39 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 534
Come on Pop Tart. Don't keep the lad waiting. :D :D

Re: Introduction

Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:48 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9209
Location: wakefield
Lol. I'm on holiday and I'm already getting looks from the wife trying to squint at my phone in the sun.
I'll read Eastern's view and may just agree :)
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

