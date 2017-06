A game we had to win.Now we have another one against a revived Huddersfield. Above all we must not finish in the bottom 2 .We have 4 games at home and 2 away ,so that might help .Is there any news on the never ending injury misery? Does anyone know when Horo Anderson Baitieri Broughton and Garcia will be fit?

Incidentally we played well against Hull although we could easily have lost the match.The fans were very supportive and Bird was outstanding.