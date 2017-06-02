WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Donald Trump climate change denier

Board index Off Topic The Sin Bin Donald Trump climate change denier

 
Off-topic discussion.
Post a reply

Donald Trump climate change denier

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:17 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8034
THere is so much to say about "The Donald" but, does he really believe that he is right and the rest of the world are wrong.

Climate change could be the one thing that finally makes us all equal, when we have burned enough of the planets resources, that, even money wont be able to save us.
Stephen Hawking has given the planet only just over 100 years but, Mr Trump believes that it's more important to save a few jobs at home rather than preserve the Earth for future generations.

The capitalist world makes consumption a badge of honour but, when the Chinese realise that something needs to be done, perhaps we should think about things.

You could say that Trump is right to put his country, America, first and perhaps that is a good sentiment.
However, if ever there was a reason for abolishing the fixed term in office, this is it.

Re: Donald Trump climate change denier

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 8:02 pm
Ajw71 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 23, 2006 10:17 pm
Posts: 1975
Climate change is over hyped.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cronus and 14 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Sin Bin




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,48771276,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM