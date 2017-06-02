THere is so much to say about "The Donald" but, does he really believe that he is right and the rest of the world are wrong.



Climate change could be the one thing that finally makes us all equal, when we have burned enough of the planets resources, that, even money wont be able to save us.

Stephen Hawking has given the planet only just over 100 years but, Mr Trump believes that it's more important to save a few jobs at home rather than preserve the Earth for future generations.



The capitalist world makes consumption a badge of honour but, when the Chinese realise that something needs to be done, perhaps we should think about things.



You could say that Trump is right to put his country, America, first and perhaps that is a good sentiment.

However, if ever there was a reason for abolishing the fixed term in office, this is it.