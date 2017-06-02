It's me again... the pessimist. I've just seen the 19-man squad for the Leeds match and I can't believe how weak we look!!! Fleming, Naughton, Maria, Reynolds, Dawson, Tickle, Vea & Burr wouldn't look out of place at any of the mid-table championship clubs (Sheffield have Owens & Flynn of course) I just don't understand it!! Either Derek won't spend his money anymore (apart from on fines apparently) or no one wants to sign for us anymore? Which seems odd after we attracted the likes of Chase, Weston, Higham, Hock, Moi Moi etc to the Championship?? Am I missing something?? As well as a Leigh fan I'm a Blackburn Rovers fan so I've had enough confusion, bewilderment and relegation for one season but I'm almost equally upset by the lack of information and action that's coming from our board room at the minute. I love Derek; what he's done for this club is amazing but if we carry on like this I worry we risk ruining all last seasons hard work and investment. Moaning about referees, tweeting about his weight loss and appearances on judge rinder with his BFF, I fear, are distracting Degsy from the real issues...