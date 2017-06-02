WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Garside and cunningham

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:12 pm
I see they both face "lengthy spells on the sidelines" real pity. Cunningham 's second spell on the sidelines this season, shame about Garside, a consistent performer.

I assume Pointer is in for Cunningham to spell Ackers, although could play Sammutt and let Barthau do some hooking? . Hellewell into second row? Api hopefully fit and spencer back in the squad so some good news!

Still think we will be too strong for them

Re: Garside and cunningham

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:14 pm
OOh and Lewis foster back to Leigh..........

Re: Garside and cunningham

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:48 am
You have to add Matt Davis to the injury list. He broken his hand in training before the Summer Bash.

Re: Garside and cunningham

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:34 am
Not sure - I've a nasty feeling about this one. Both Cunningham and Harrison out calls into question who's going to lead the team around the field. Fax have to be really up for this, knowing that defeat will be a real blow to their top 4 hopes.
