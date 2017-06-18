..........all correct to a point -please see the third sentence



yes S.L contracts are no longer binding and if it suits EITHER party can be ignored. - but players are free to negotiate with their clubs (or others) and accept mutually agreed terms

May be wrong -but I`d say the HULL K R player in question -unlike many of the other players who stayed - couldnt !

Alternatively the club had 2nd thoughts about his worth



..........and in our case we didnt LOSE the two in question - they chose not to play at a lower level - unlike quite a number of the K R players who stayed put (and maybe - possibly - with the agreement of both parties - on the same terms ?

There is a '"get out 'option for either side I totally agree but its not compulsory it HAS to be implemented if both sides are satisfied with the existing -or indeed, revised terms Thats the important factor !

I would question how many on here have stayed put after agreeing revised terms with their present employer after handing in their notice It wouldnt be a 1st!!