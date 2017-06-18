WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Rankin

 
Post a reply

Re: Rankin

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:53 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12857
Location: Huddersfield
all contracts are ripped up by the relegated club
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Rankin

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:38 pm
Crackerjack Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4812
Positive? Not sure that's strictly correct? The PLAYERS are free to negotiate with their or other clubs if they so wish is my information Take KR for instance last season.....
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:58 am
Rooster Booster Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7148
Location: Sydney 2000
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Is he doing a couple laps of the earth before he gets here?


Apologies, he's still here, waiting for the visa to come through.

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:35 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12857
Location: Huddersfield
Crackerjack wrote:
Positive? Not sure that's strictly correct? The PLAYERS are free to negotiate with their or other clubs if they so wish is my information Take KR for instance last season.....


kevin lorrayer of hull kr had a new 2 yr deal i believe then hull kr were relegated and tore the contract up leaving him with no club.. he has since been picked up by castleford. hull kr had no obligation to keep honour the contract he had signed with them.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:48 pm
Code13 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Mar 11, 2002 9:09 am
Posts: 30944
Location: Gods Own County
Just as when we got relegated, SL contracts are void - which is why we lost Martin Gleeson to saints

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:03 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7597
Code13 wrote:
Just as when we got relegated, SL contracts are void - which is why we lost Martin Gleeson to saints

And Chris bridge!
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:26 pm
Crackerjack Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 29, 2002 6:30 pm
Posts: 4812
..........all correct to a point -please see the third sentence

yes S.L contracts are no longer binding and if it suits EITHER party can be ignored. - but players are free to negotiate with their clubs (or others) and accept mutually agreed terms
May be wrong -but I`d say the HULL K R player in question -unlike many of the other players who stayed - couldnt !
Alternatively the club had 2nd thoughts about his worth

..........and in our case we didnt LOSE the two in question - they chose not to play at a lower level - unlike quite a number of the K R players who stayed put (and maybe - possibly - with the agreement of both parties - on the same terms ?
There is a '"get out 'option for either side I totally agree but its not compulsory it HAS to be implemented if both sides are satisfied with the existing -or indeed, revised terms Thats the important factor !
I would question how many on here have stayed put after agreeing revised terms with their present employer after handing in their notice It wouldnt be a 1st!!
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Crackerjack, the stella kid and 30 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk



cron

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,56593676,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM