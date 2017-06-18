Crackerjack wrote: Positive? Not sure that's strictly correct? The PLAYERS are free to negotiate with their or other clubs if they so wish is my information Take KR for instance last season.....

kevin lorrayer of hull kr had a new 2 yr deal i believe then hull kr were relegated and tore the contract up leaving him with no club.. he has since been picked up by castleford. hull kr had no obligation to keep honour the contract he had signed with them.