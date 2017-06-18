WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:53 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member

all contracts are ripped up by the relegated club
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Rankin

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:38 pm
Crackerjack

Positive? Not sure that's strictly correct? The PLAYERS are free to negotiate with their or other clubs if they so wish is my information Take KR for instance last season.....
"[color=#800000]Huddersfield[/color] -[color=#FF8000]The Birthplace of Rugby League[/color]"
[color=#FF8000]They couldnt beat us[/color] -[color=#800000]so they joined[/color] !

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:58 am
Rooster Booster

HuddsRL5 wrote:
Is he doing a couple laps of the earth before he gets here?


Apologies, he's still here, waiting for the visa to come through.

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:35 pm
brearley84
Gold RLFANS Member

Crackerjack wrote:
Positive? Not sure that's strictly correct? The PLAYERS are free to negotiate with their or other clubs if they so wish is my information Take KR for instance last season.....


kevin lorrayer of hull kr had a new 2 yr deal i believe then hull kr were relegated and tore the contract up leaving him with no club.. he has since been picked up by castleford. hull kr had no obligation to keep honour the contract he had signed with them.
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Rankin

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:48 pm
Code13

Just as when we got relegated, SL contracts are void - which is why we lost Martin Gleeson to saints
Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Code13, GiantMisterE, Greavsie, rebelrobin, TBC and 117 guests

