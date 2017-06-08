WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 7:16 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17783
Location: Back in Hull.
Rumour building up momentum on twitter

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:12 am
Chetnik Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Jul 30, 2012 5:25 pm
Posts: 318
Jordan is a great player who offers a team huge utility value. But can also perform at a high level in a number of positions.

He debuted at 16 years old in the NRL. That is an unbelievable achievement, in fact it's almost an impossible achievement.

I would be ecstatic with this signing, I can finally see a squad that on paper is more than capable of competing with the best.

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 9:47 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 504
We don't really need him do we.. unless he's dirt cheap then he opens up some options. Especially with our recent injury luck we seem to have adopted last season.
However I'll give anyone a chance who's willing to put there body on the line for us.

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:27 am
Baxendale Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 204
Chetnik wrote:
Jordan is a great player who offers a team huge utility value. But can also perform at a high level in a number of positions.

He debuted at 16 years old in the NRL. That is an unbelievable achievement, in fact it's almost an impossible achievement.

I would be ecstatic with this signing, I can finally see a squad that on paper is more than capable of competing with the best.


You must have extremely low expectations then. He's a decent FB and can fill in in the halves but that's about it, although he is a pretty weak 1 one 1 defender.

Debuting at 16 is an incredible achievement yes, but he hardly played in the years after that in a team that struggled most seasons

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:49 am
Kartboy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 10, 2017 2:32 pm
Posts: 9
Baxendale wrote:
You must have extremely low expectations then. He's a decent FB and can fill in in the halves but that's about it, although he is a pretty weak 1 one 1 defender.

Debuting at 16 is an incredible achievement yes, but he hardly played in the years after that in a team that struggled most seasons



What you mean like mamo ??

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:17 am
Baxendale Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue Aug 07, 2012 2:19 pm
Posts: 204
Kartboy wrote:
What you mean like mamo ??


Personally I think Mamo is a better fit for you at FB than Rankin. If Rankin is coming over to play wing then IMO it's just a massive waste

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:35 am
Jo Jumbuck Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 1113
It might be better to wait and see if we really are interested in him before either slagging him off or praising him, depending whether you like him or not.

Myself i thought he was quite decent at Hull, much the same as Turner at Saints, Not a world beater but better than average and in any event it's how players play for you that matters not what they have done before, "I think D Powell would know about that".

We have posters on here wanting Ellis back and others who think the likes of Ferguson and Smith were good buys, so that just shows the difference in peoples opinions, and to be fair we have had players come here with big reputations who have been poor, and we have had players with no particular reputation who have turned out very well.

So much depends on the coach and team spirit, which at the Giants seems to have taken a turn for the better this last few games, so from that point of view now might be a good time for Rankin to come if he is coming, Keep some of the players on their toes so to speak.

Re: Rankin

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 12:05 pm
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1002
For me Rankin is the Australian Lee Gaskell. Similar age and would probably command a similar salary. If he were to sign someone would be making way. If we were signing anyone else I'd want a big prop to keep our momentum when Seb has a rest. Unless Rankin is seen as a partner for Gaskell and long term replacement to Brough I don't really see the point...
