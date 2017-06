Chetnik wrote: Jordan is a great player who offers a team huge utility value. But can also perform at a high level in a number of positions.



He debuted at 16 years old in the NRL. That is an unbelievable achievement, in fact it's almost an impossible achievement.



I would be ecstatic with this signing, I can finally see a squad that on paper is more than capable of competing with the best.

You must have extremely low expectations then. He's a decent FB and can fill in in the halves but that's about it, although he is a pretty weak 1 one 1 defender.Debuting at 16 is an incredible achievement yes, but he hardly played in the years after that in a team that struggled most seasons