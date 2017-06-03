|
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:05 pm
karetaker wrote:
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.
I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler
Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.
Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.
If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.
boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger
Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:07 pm
Sounds like karetaker has joined me in becoming a Saints fan.
Have you got your shirt yet karetaker? I'm gonna get King Kieron 9 on mine.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:58 pm
just_browny wrote:
I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.
Why do i need check fixture list, im talking about our game next week at Cas, they will have 5 players fresh from a week off.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:11 am
Let's rest all our so called top players for tge remaining sl games until the middle eights
Just play them in the challenge cup
They'll be nice and fresh for the promotion push as we have no chance of a top eight now
If we did by some sort of miracle then we will just get battered for the remaining seven games and still end up eighth
It also gives the youngsters a run out
Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:14 am
Philth wrote:
We've just loaned 2 to Widnes, reducing our own depth in the process
No it does the opposite.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:14 pm
We could do with getting a good hiding today.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:18 pm
CharlieWong wrote:
We could do with getting a good hiding today.
Why?
We are in big trouble if we lose today. I can't see us beating Cas, but we need to be beating the teams around us.
We lost 11-0 here last year though, when all was much rosier, so I'll not hold out much hope.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:09 pm
Huddersfield are current wipping boys. Giants are a good barometer as to how bad other teams are.
Naturally they score first through weak defence...
