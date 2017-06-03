WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:59 pm
karetaker
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:05 pm
karetaker wrote:
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.


I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:07 pm
sally cinnamon
Sounds like karetaker has joined me in becoming a Saints fan.

Have you got your shirt yet karetaker? I'm gonna get King Kieron 9 on mine.
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:58 pm
karetaker
just_browny wrote:
I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.


Why do i need check fixture list, im talking about our game next week at Cas, they will have 5 players fresh from a week off.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:11 am
silvertail-wolf
Let's rest all our so called top players for tge remaining sl games until the middle eights
Just play them in the challenge cup
They'll be nice and fresh for the promotion push as we have no chance of a top eight now
If we did by some sort of miracle then we will just get battered for the remaining seven games and still end up eighth
It also gives the youngsters a run out

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:14 am
rubber duckie
Philth wrote:
We've just loaned 2 to Widnes, reducing our own depth in the process

No it does the opposite.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:14 pm
We could do with getting a good hiding today.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:18 pm
Fourpointtry
CharlieWong wrote:
We could do with getting a good hiding today.

Why?
We are in big trouble if we lose today. I can't see us beating Cas, but we need to be beating the teams around us.

We lost 11-0 here last year though, when all was much rosier, so I'll not hold out much hope.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:09 pm
Smith's Brolly
Huddersfield are current wipping boys. Giants are a good barometer as to how bad other teams are.

Naturally they score first through weak defence...
