Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:59 pm
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:05 pm
karetaker wrote:
Cas resting 5 of there best players, so we really are screwed if we don't win tomorrow.


I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:07 pm
Sounds like karetaker has joined me in becoming a Saints fan.

Have you got your shirt yet karetaker? I'm gonna get King Kieron 9 on mine.
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:58 pm
just_browny wrote:
I would suggest you double-check your fixture list before hitting the road.


Why do i need check fixture list, im talking about our game next week at Cas, they will have 5 players fresh from a week off.
