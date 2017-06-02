Smiffy27 wrote:
So basically it looks like you'd make one change from the selected squad. I think it's pretty obvious that we can't really make many changes no matter how fed up we are with how we are playing. There just aren't many options. So we are being unrealistic and unfair to expect big changes. So in this matter saying Tony Smith has "lost the plot" is unreasonable.
Which involves dropping two regulars, Correct.
Wigan don't have many options. They're not scared of throwing the young lads in. we should be doing the same.