Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:50 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1255
Smiffy27 wrote:
So basically it looks like you'd make one change from the selected squad. I think it's pretty obvious that we can't really make many changes no matter how fed up we are with how we are playing. There just aren't many options. So we are being unrealistic and unfair to expect big changes. So in this matter saying Tony Smith has "lost the plot" is unreasonable.


Which involves dropping two regulars, Correct.

Wigan don't have many options. They're not scared of throwing the young lads in. we should be doing the same.










Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:56 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Purgatory
[quote="moving on..."]Which involves dropping two regulars, Correct.

Wigan don't have many options. They're not scared of throwing the young lads in. we should be doing the same.[/quote]

We've just loaned 2 to Widnes, reducing our own depth in the process


Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:02 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 553
Totally understand your frustration but even Wigan youngsters are finding it tough at the moment.
I very much doubt if there is a pool of young talent who are up to it. So I think you are going to have to watch the current players and hope that they suddenly return to the sort of form they showed last year. Hard work isn't it?

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:03 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3032
Location: warrington
Wires71 wrote:
It's OK they have had a talk and they are not going to knock on or miss tackles any more.


Really?

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:21 pm
CW8 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 15, 2013 10:25 am
Posts: 741
karetaker wrote:
I would go with that, maybe at most swap Savelio and Julien around. Doubt either will happen though.


My thoughts too, Savelio is more creative with better hands than Jullien and Jullien carries and tackles harder.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:31 pm
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8734
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
karetaker wrote:
Really?

no not really, they will continue to miss loads.


Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:34 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3075
Location: newton-le-willows
Should make interesting radio listening.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:57 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3032
Location: warrington
ninearches wrote:
Should make interesting radio listening.


I use to like listening to Terry Wogan.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:21 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14054
Location: NFL playoffs
I'm sure I remember a few years ago TS used to field the reserves in a game to rest players and we'd get beaten and there would be outrage on here, "if TS can't take the fixture seriously why should the fans pay full price?".



Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 2:14 am
BluffCast Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:59 pm
Posts: 21
https://audioboom.com/posts/5977985-int ... ed-off?t=0
