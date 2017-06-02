Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Kevin Penny, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Joe Westerman.



Threw away a win against Wigan and leaked 78 points in two games... Does Tony change the team or drop out of form players? Does he heck. He keeps the same team aside from 2 forced changes due to injury and suspension.



Lost the plot.