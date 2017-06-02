WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:44 am
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1255
Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Kevin Penny, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Joe Westerman.

Threw away a win against Wigan and leaked 78 points in two games... Does Tony change the team or drop out of form players? Does he heck. He keeps the same team aside from 2 forced changes due to injury and suspension.

Lost the plot.
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:58 am
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 750
Location: Purgatory
I'd hope for (but not likely to get)

Ratch
Penny
Julien
Atkins
Lineham
Patton
Brown
Hill
Dwyer
Cooper
Philbin
Savelio
Westerman

King
Sims
Smith
Crosby
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:01 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2634
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Why should he change the team. They have trained well all week.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:29 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3028
Location: warrington
Philth wrote:
I'd hope for (but not likely to get)

Ratch
Penny
Julien
Atkins
Lineham
Patton
Brown
Hill
Dwyer
Cooper
Philbin
Savelio
Westerman

King
Sims
Smith
Crosby


I would go with that, maybe at most swap Savelio and Julien around. Doubt either will happen though.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:33 pm
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 553
moving on... wrote:
Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mike Cooper, Dominic Crosby, Brad Dwyer, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Declan Patton, Kevin Penny, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Morgan Smith, Joe Westerman.

Threw away a win against Wigan and leaked 78 points in two games... Does Tony change the team or drop out of form players? Does he heck. He keeps the same team aside from 2 forced changes due to injury and suspension.

Lost the plot.



Who do you think should be brought in?

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8017
I'd be tempted to swap Lineham with Atkins!
once a wire always a wire

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:05 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1255
Smiffy27 wrote:
Who do you think should be brought in?


Well Seeing as certain players are well any truly underperforming. I'd Be looking at the reserves and fringe players to give the so-called 1st team a kick up the booty.

I'd much rather see the team lose with Smith actually showing the fans he acknowledges how bad the team is than see the same team that's been cack all season still getting a game. Brown, Russell and Dwyer for some reason are bullet proof. Christ knows why.

FWIW, for this game I'd go with:


Penny

Lineham
Atkins
Jullien
Jones

Patton
Ratch

Hill
Smith
Sims
Savelio
Hughes
Westerman

Dwyer (You can still see the potential he has, he just needs to screw his head on. Dropping him to the bench over Smith might wake him up)
Cooper
Crosby
Philbn
Last edited by moving on... on Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:08 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:07 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2950
Location: Stuck in 1982
Smiffy27 wrote:
Who do you think should be brought in?


Good point as we have a couple of enforced changes and we haven't seen the 17 yet

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:30 pm
Smiffy27
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 553
moving on... wrote:
Well Seeing as certain players are well any truly underperforming. I'd Be looking at the reserves and fringe players to give the so-called 1st team a kick up the booty.

I'd much rather see the team lose with Smith actually showing the fans he acknowledges how bad the team is than see the same team that's been cack all season still getting a game. Brown, Russell and Dwyer for some reason are bullet proof. Christ knows why.

FWIW, for this game I'd go with:


Penny

Lineham
Atkins
Jullien
Jones

Patton
Ratch

Hill
Smith
Sims
Savelio
Hughes
Westerman

Dwyer (You can still see the potential he has, he just needs to screw his head on. Dropping him to the bench over Smith might wake him up)
Cooper
Crosby
Philbn


So basically it looks like you'd make one change from the selected squad. I think it's pretty obvious that we can't really make many changes no matter how fed up we are with how we are playing. There just aren't many options. So we are being unrealistic and unfair to expect big changes. So in this matter saying Tony Smith has "lost the plot" is unreasonable.

Re: Team for Sunday. The mind boggles.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 1:39 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8635
It's OK they have had a talk and they are not going to knock on or miss tackles any more.
