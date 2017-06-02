Smiffy27 wrote: Who do you think should be brought in?

Well Seeing as certain players are well any truly underperforming. I'd Be looking at the reserves and fringe players to give the so-called 1st team a kick up the booty.I'd much rather see the team lose with Smith actually showing the fans he acknowledges how bad the team is than see the same team that's been cack all season still getting a game. Brown, Russell and Dwyer for some reason are bullet proof. Christ knows why.FWIW, for this game I'd go with:PennyLinehamAtkinsJullienJonesPattonRatchHillSmithSimsSavelioHughesWestermanDwyer (You can still see the potential he has, he just needs to screw his head on. Dropping him to the bench over Smith might wake him up)CooperCrosbyPhilbn