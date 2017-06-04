WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larndon calling.

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Larndon calling.

 
Post a reply

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:51 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 324
fev are beating hull kr 10-0
batley beating the frogs 14-6

and Halifax fail to turn up top 4 is now blown

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:24 am
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4696
Well, one thing's certain - you've be fifth and we'll be sixth after next Sunday's game. :READING:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:07 pm
dazednconfused User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1178
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
griff1998 wrote:
Well, one thing's certain - you've be fifth and we'll be sixth after next Sunday's game. :READING:


Correct........but will it be a bigger gap, or an ever closing one?
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:14 am
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 411
I feel that the game so far the has made the difference to our league position was the home game to Toulouse. We would have own that game had the ref not given the try that never was. Looking at the league now the top 3 teams are all full time, then Fev who have had a strong squat and well drilled for the last couple of years. So at this moment I think 5 in the league is not a bad place to be, also a few more wins and a bit of luck with other results may see us get a 4th spot.
I know people like to moan and this site was fairly quiet when we were on a 7 game winning run. We lose 2 and its all doom and gloom. With our size squad, injuries, all things considered I think we are performing well.

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:22 am
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2402
Faxlore wrote:
I feel that the game so far the has made the difference to our league position was the home game to Toulouse. We would have own that game had the ref not given the try that never was. Looking at the league now the top 3 teams are all full time, then Fev who have had a strong squat and well drilled for the last couple of years. So at this moment I think 5 in the league is not a bad place to be, also a few more wins and a bit of luck with other results may see us get a 4th spot.
I know people like to moan and this site was fairly quiet when we were on a 7 game winning run. We lose 2 and its all doom and gloom. With our size squad, injuries, all things considered I think we are performing well.

I still can't get my round some of it though.
When the coach himself as previously posted says.
"That either means I’m not getting the message across, the game plan needs to change or the personnel need to change.”
There clearly is something wrong and it's ongoing over a period of time and the coach doesn't think we are performing to the required standard.
What are supporters supposed to do when they see and read this and go to games that confirm it, where penalty after penalty are conceded, set after set are not completed and we can't seem to mount a serious attack without dropping the ball or running round like clueless, headless chickens game after game, just say ah well it's because we have a small squad.
From as a spectator event entertainment value the games are poor quality to watch.
Personally I'm not having a critical lets knock the coach or club moan for the sake of it but the book stops with the coach, it's not getting sorted and I'm struggling to understand why.

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:14 am
Faxlore User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 14, 2014 10:19 am
Posts: 411
I understand all that. giving penalty's away all the time and dropping the ball is something the players have to address. Discipline can be spoken about in training but its up to the individual during the game not to break the law of the game, whether is messing with the ball giving the other player a quick face rub, these are conscious actions by the individual. These can be cut out totally by the players not doing it. Dropping the ball ? our team are semi professional and played the game for years. They play at a high standard and must have shown good skill to get where they are. Maybe its lack of concentration or enthusiasm.
I don't have the answers, as I said in my last post, we are 5th in the league, small part time squad not much cash, it could be worse (it could be better!) Im just trying to be realistic. I would love Fax to all conquering but we are not that club at the moment. We are sitting behind 3 full time clubs and a club well drilled who have been consistent for many years. Lets hope we get the win at Sheffield and see what happens from there.

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:42 am
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2402
Okay as I see it from what we think we know and being realistic for the foreseeable future.

We will be behind 3 existing full time teams regardless of what happens in the middle 8's, plus Fev and Toronto (F/T) next season.
There will be the challenge from other sides outside of these who on their day can play a bit and turn us over.

We have little money, a small squad that has question marks about it by the coach and will likely see some changes depending on circumstances.

The hope is that we will be able to get a side that gels, cuts out the bulk of the errors and plays out of it's skin based on some skill and team spirit supported by some of the lads coming through from the reserves and the dreaded DR / loan deals and in a regular season finish 5th or 6th or by a fantastic season somehow sneak into the top 4, that's if the middle 8's are retained.

Fair enough I can understand that and live with it provided we give it a real go and for now just see how things pan out.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, faxcar, harry1, Hudd-Shay, mr t hall, steve_valerugby, Uptonfax, Waddy-Fax and 87 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,7181,69276,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM