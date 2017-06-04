Faxlore wrote: I feel that the game so far the has made the difference to our league position was the home game to Toulouse. We would have own that game had the ref not given the try that never was. Looking at the league now the top 3 teams are all full time, then Fev who have had a strong squat and well drilled for the last couple of years. So at this moment I think 5 in the league is not a bad place to be, also a few more wins and a bit of luck with other results may see us get a 4th spot.

I know people like to moan and this site was fairly quiet when we were on a 7 game winning run. We lose 2 and its all doom and gloom. With our size squad, injuries, all things considered I think we are performing well.

I still can't get my round some of it though.When the coach himself as previously posted says."That either means I’m not getting the message across, the game plan needs to change or the personnel need to change.”There clearly is something wrong and it's ongoing over a period of time and the coach doesn't think we are performing to the required standard.What are supporters supposed to do when they see and read this and go to games that confirm it, where penalty after penalty are conceded, set after set are not completed and we can't seem to mount a serious attack without dropping the ball or running round like clueless, headless chickens game after game, just say ah well it's because we have a small squad.From as a spectator event entertainment value the games are poor quality to watch.Personally I'm not having a critical lets knock the coach or club moan for the sake of it but the book stops with the coach, it's not getting sorted and I'm struggling to understand why.