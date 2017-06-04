WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Larndon calling.

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:51 pm
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 324
fev are beating hull kr 10-0
batley beating the frogs 14-6

and Halifax fail to turn up top 4 is now blown

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:24 am
griff1998 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4696
Well, one thing's certain - you've be fifth and we'll be sixth after next Sunday's game. :READING:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Larndon calling.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:07 pm
dazednconfused User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Mar 16, 2008 7:59 am
Posts: 1178
Location: Out on the wiley, windy moors of 'Fax
griff1998 wrote:
Well, one thing's certain - you've be fifth and we'll be sixth after next Sunday's game. :READING:


Correct........but will it be a bigger gap, or an ever closing one?
IF YOU WANT TO WIN IT YOU'VE GOT TO EARN IT.

DESIRE AND PASSION FOR 80 MINUTES.

COME ON FAX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
