Thu Jun 01, 2017 5:28 pm
Me and the missus are in Chester on Saturday evening and as it's not a big rugby league place, we're wondering whether anywhere will be showing the Hull game.

Anyone know of any rugby league friendly boozers?
Re: Places To Watch The Game in Chester

Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:26 pm
cherryandwhitedavid06 wrote:
Me and the missus are in Chester on Saturday evening and as it's not a big rugby league place, we're wondering whether anywhere will be showing the Hull game.

Anyone know of any rugby league friendly boozers?


DaveO is probably the one to ask, he lives down that way. Temple Bar on Frodsham St shows RL sometimes, but I haven't looked to see what other sports are live at the same time as our game, so might be competition...

Re: Places To Watch The Game in Chester

Thu Jun 01, 2017 8:56 pm
There's a sticky on VT for this sort of thing, you might have a better chance posting there as well
Re: Places To Watch The Game in Chester

Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:32 pm
Off The Wall (opposite Travelodge) or Temple Bar as mentioned.

Re: Places To Watch The Game in Chester

Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:35 am
Thanks guys
