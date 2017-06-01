Me and the missus are in Chester on Saturday evening and as it's not a big rugby league place, we're wondering whether anywhere will be showing the Hull game. Anyone know of any rugby league friendly boozers?

"Games as big as a grand finals define individuals and clubs. Remember we are only renting these shirts, I had my time in Pat Richards shirt. Ellery and Faz had there time in Sean's, Hampo and Radders in Sam's. You have to make a mark in these shirts that's still there the day you hand it over to someone else. So be aware for 80 minutes you are not only playing but also writing history and creating a legacy. How many people get to actually write history, not many. A big stage demands big players, be inspired. You play for Wigan, now go do it. Good luck." - Martin Offiah, 2010.