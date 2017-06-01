WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Arona extends his stay

Arona extends his stay

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:26 pm
Signed a new deal until the end of 2018 :)

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 7:32 pm
Great news, he'd be the first name on my team sheet - the guys an absolute rock.

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 8:40 pm
Aye excellent news. The guy just doesn't know how to have a bad game for me. Unless I missed anyone out, he's the first player in the League to run 1000 meters and make 500 tackles this season. A massive shame he's picked up a fairly long injury.

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:40 am
Mr. perpetual motion. Really shone this season. Great news.
Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 11:54 am
Certainly blossomed in his 2nd season and can see why on the Cronulla forum, they were sad to see him go.

