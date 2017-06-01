WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Big Game

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:49 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1637
Location: wakefield
Massive game for Huddersfield this weekend against Warrington, guess what Kendall appointed ref again. Unbelievable

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:10 pm
Redscat Cheeky half-back
Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 531
Notice Kendall got a 33/100 rating for the Trinity game in this weeks League Weekly. Very poor!!

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:18 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12760
Location: Huddersfield
:lol: :lol:

shakefield fans really are obsessed with everything giants related

and for what its worth, trust me giants fans are not happy with kendal as ref, he is awful and holds a grudge against them for not giving him a pro deal
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:22 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4661
Location: Outside your remit
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: :lol:

shakefield fans really are obsessed with everything giants related

and for what its worth, trust me giants fans are not happy with kendal as ref, he is awful and holds a grudge against them for not giving him a pro deal


Interesting how you stumbled upon this thread trawling through our board!

Thanks for Huby, Grix and Wood - been a huge part of us getting to the top 4! :CLAP:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 3:31 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8030
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: :lol:

shakefield fans really are obsessed with everything giants related

and for what its worth, trust me giants fans are not happy with kendal as ref, he is awful and holds a grudge against them for not giving him a pro deal


Where does "shakefield" come from ?

You stole Sheffield's SL spot and we label you Shudds.
We have Sheffiled playing their home games at BV and suddenly we're "shakefield" :CRAZY:

You say we're obsessed and yet, YOU have drifted on to the WAkefield forum :WAVE:

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:46 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2324
Location: Halifax
Really good for the expansion of the game, merging Sheffield with Huddersfield and wasn't it merging Gateshead with Hull?

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:50 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8755
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: :lol:

shakefield fans really are obsessed with everything giants related

and for what its worth, trust me giants fans are not happy with kendal as ref, he is awful and holds a grudge against them for not giving him a pro deal

20 minutes after the thread was posted and you put this? Who's obsessed??
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 7:45 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3143
Location: Dewsbury
I thought Kendall had a half decent game when I watched it back on Trinity tv...certainly not the nightmare I thought he had when at the game!

Huddersfield played well against us for long periods and deserved something from the game...I think they'll finish 8th...
Image

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 10:10 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13007
Location: Ossett
brearley84 wrote:
:lol: :lol:

shakefield fans really are obsessed with everything giants related


Nah - we don't worry too much about the smaller teams at the ar5e end of the table...

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:11 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25815
Location: Poodle Power!
upthecats wrote:
I thought Kendall had a half decent game when I watched it back on Trinity tv...certainly not the nightmare I thought he had when at the game!

Huddersfield played well against us for long periods and deserved something from the game...I think they'll finish 8th...


This is why I don't get people's reluctance to sign up for Trinity tv. You rarely see the same game twice, it nearly always looks completely different and as you know the result generally you're less emotional - you can analyse.

Agree about Kendall - if you watch the bit where we drag hudds into touch near the end he clearly shouts held long before he goes over the line. Maybe he should have let it go on longer but every player heard the shout. He had a poor game but nowhere near the nightmare it appeared on the day.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Who is online

