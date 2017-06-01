Dayne will be sorely missed a a Leigh player by many, I will be one of them.



He has shown talent, grit & a lot of compassion also in setting up Bens Wish fund.

I will never forget the game against Salford when he ran the ball in so hard you could almost feel the effort & guts in the carry & collision.



On of tje good things to come out of this is that Dayne has done this the right way, no BS & lies a-la Rangi Chase, just straight up with plenty of advanced warning so that DB & NJ can make plans for the good of the Club.



Like Reni Matuia, Dayne goes with his head held high & the respect of the faithful.