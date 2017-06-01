WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:32 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/0 ... 17-season/
Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:56 pm
Dayne will be sorely missed a a Leigh player by many, I will be one of them.

He has shown talent, grit & a lot of compassion also in setting up Bens Wish fund.
I will never forget the game against Salford when he ran the ball in so hard you could almost feel the effort & guts in the carry & collision.

On of tje good things to come out of this is that Dayne has done this the right way, no BS & lies a-la Rangi Chase, just straight up with plenty of advanced warning so that DB & NJ can make plans for the good of the Club.

Like Reni Matuia, Dayne goes with his head held high & the respect of the faithful.

Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:49 pm
Well said Ste, i agree with every word, i wish Dayne all the best for the future, Top an :BOW:

Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:54 pm
So he's off to Toronto then.... he's not so old is he? All the best

Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:08 pm
Solid forward. Has been quiet this season, but that is understandable given his wife is unsettled. Importantly it frees up a quota spot that we can fill with better quality.
Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 6:17 pm
Well he'll feel better after reading that :D
Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 8:36 pm
Not unless Toronto are relocating to the Gold Coast

Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:24 pm
My immediate thoughts as well. The ideal player for Championship rugby, and has a lot more to give yet. Nice lad, all the best to him.

Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 7:46 am
Awesome presence on the field and in the community. Thanks Dayne and good luck for the future.

