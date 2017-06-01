WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:31 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/0 ... 17-season/
Re: DAYNE WESTON TO RETIRE AT THE END OF 2017 SEASON

Thu Jun 01, 2017 2:36 pm
https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/01/dayne-weston-to-retire-at-the-end-of-2017-season/


Been a true warrior for Leigh and a great ambassador for Ben's Wish :BOW:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.

