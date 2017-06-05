|
Geoff wrote:
He only takes up £75k.
Please stop countering wild prejudice with solid facts.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:26 am
Geoff wrote:
He only takes up £75k.
£100k, but still, the point stands.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:00 am
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Its comments like this which indicate the reason why other teams like to rub it in a little more when it comes to Wigan. Of course it was your academy side. Of course, yours is the only side with players missing. Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.
who?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:02 pm
Geoff
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
£100k, but still, the point stands.
£75k, he's our marquee player, home grown.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:15 pm
Geoff wrote:
£75k, he's our marquee player, home grown.
Is that not his Cap value?
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:27 pm
Salty wrote:
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.
Can't disagree. I would swap MM in a heart-beat for the hookers of any of the clubs listed.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:11 pm
Geoff
atomic wrote:
Is that not his Cap value?
Yep, that's what the janitor was saying: "with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap"
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:18 pm
Bet he's 4 fold on that wages wise though..
Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:45 pm
Geoff wrote:
£75k, he's our marquee player, home grown.
none home grown marquee counts the first £175k on the cap, Home grown counts the first £100k
What ever his cap rate it, its still a huge wedge being paid for the service his is offering. Have NZW sold you some bad stock?
£100k is above average, if you were to pay that for a fit player, you'd get something half decent.
That ST is likely to be actually on a multiple of that means resources are taken for a sentimental signing.
