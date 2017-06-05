Its comments like this which indicate the reason why other teams like to rub it in a little more when it comes to Wigan. Of course it was your academy side. Of course, yours is the only side with players missing. Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore) Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle. It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor. Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.
Can't disagree. I would swap MM in a heart-beat for the hookers of any of the clubs listed.
