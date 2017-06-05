WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull away

Re: Hull away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:09 am
Bronze RLFANS Member

Geoff wrote:
He only takes up £75k.

Please stop countering wild prejudice with solid facts.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:26 am
Silver RLFANS Member
Geoff wrote:
He only takes up £75k.


£100k, but still, the point stands.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:00 am
Free-scoring winger
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Its comments like this which indicate the reason why other teams like to rub it in a little more when it comes to Wigan. Of course it was your academy side. Of course, yours is the only side with players missing. Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.


who?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:02 pm
Silver RLFANS Member
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
£100k, but still, the point stands.


£75k, he's our marquee player, home grown.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:15 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member
Geoff wrote:
£75k, he's our marquee player, home grown.


Is that not his Cap value?
Image

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:27 pm
Free-scoring winger

Salty wrote:
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.


Can't disagree. I would swap MM in a heart-beat for the hookers of any of the clubs listed.
