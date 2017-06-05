Salty wrote:

All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)

Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.

It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.

Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.