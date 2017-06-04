WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull away

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:05 pm
Bigredwarrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 907
P-J wrote:
If we have to pick one of Powell and McIllorum I'm picking McIllorum every day and twice on match days.

Twice the player Powell is.


Times two!!! Powell has done well as his cover but is only that, cover for McIlorum!!

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:20 pm
Salty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 10:49 am
Posts: 2507
Location: the quiet west stand
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:45 pm
CobraCraig
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 261
Salty wrote:
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.


Are you taking the mickey?you saying we aren't a top club?Where super league and world club champions!
McShane over Micky?Your having a laugh,just cause he's been injured doesn't mean he's poor.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:42 pm
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6947
Location: Here there and everywhere
P-J wrote:
It's a dick move if the game is over.

Just kick the ball out of touch at the 5.


The game was over at that point, but it depends on (a) how the players are holding up and (b) just how much you want to rub it in.

Kick the ball out on the 5, Wigan form a pack and the clock is stopped. Drop a goal and the clock continues for 60 seconds until the restart. That Both teams were blowing out of their rears should probably be factored in.

By your reckoning, of your team is 4 scores up should they just run the clock down by running into touch or not try to score more points?

Anyhow, not one for the defense purists, but still great skills and viewing. Credit to the Wigan fans who traveled over, special mention to the group I shared a train with.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:15 pm
P-J
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1572
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
The game was over at that point, but it depends on (a) how the players are holding up and (b) just how much you want to rub it in.

Kick the ball out on the 5, Wigan form a pack and the clock is stopped. Drop a goal and the clock continues for 60 seconds until the restart. That Both teams were blowing out of their rears should probably be factored in.

By your reckoning, of your team is 4 scores up should they just run the clock down by running into touch or not try to score more points?

Anyhow, not one for the defense purists, but still great skills and viewing. Credit to the Wigan fans who traveled over, special mention to the group I shared a train with.

Maybe Salford celebrating like they'd won the league at the DW and Wakefield and Hull going for drop goals when the game was dead has rubbed me the wrong way.

But that's RL for you in a nutshell, it's amateur hour. Congratulations on beating our Academy side, I guess?

Kick the ball out. Make Wigan go 90 metres (hint, they won't). If the try is there to be scored then by all means run it over, but a drop goal is just taking the mickey in that situation.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:31 pm
hull2524
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4623
congrats on beating your academy side ? we had 4, 21 on the bench, our pack was missing taylor,bowden,ellis watts, we had fonua griffin sneyd missing in the backs, I guess ?
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:47 pm
hengirl
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Dec 12, 2015 12:16 am
Posts: 123
For my money Micky Mac is still a ways off being anywhere nea\r back to his best,but given the sheer nature of that injury its what youd expect it will take time and lots of it.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:54 pm
The Whiffy Kipper
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 38
hengirl wrote:
For my money Micky Mac is still a ways off being anywhere nea\r back to his best,but given the sheer nature of that injury its what youd expect it will take time and lots of it.

Trouble is his best has never really been good enough
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.

Re: Hull away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:59 am
Mild mannered Janitor
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6947
Location: Here there and everywhere
P-J wrote:
Maybe Salford celebrating like they'd won the league at the DW and Wakefield and Hull going for drop goals when the game was dead has rubbed me the wrong way.

But that's RL for you in a nutshell, it's amateur hour. Congratulations on beating our Academy side, I guess?

Kick the ball out. Make Wigan go 90 metres (hint, they won't). If the try is there to be scored then by all means run it over, but a drop goal is just taking the mickey in that situation.


Its comments like this which indicate the reason why other teams like to rub it in a little more when it comes to Wigan. Of course it was your academy side. Of course, yours is the only side with players missing. Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Hull away

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:38 am
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5168
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.


He only takes up £75k.
