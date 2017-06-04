Mild mannered Janitor wrote: The game was over at that point, but it depends on (a) how the players are holding up and (b) just how much you want to rub it in.



Kick the ball out on the 5, Wigan form a pack and the clock is stopped. Drop a goal and the clock continues for 60 seconds until the restart. That Both teams were blowing out of their rears should probably be factored in.



By your reckoning, of your team is 4 scores up should they just run the clock down by running into touch or not try to score more points?



Anyhow, not one for the defense purists, but still great skills and viewing. Credit to the Wigan fans who traveled over, special mention to the group I shared a train with.

Maybe Salford celebrating like they'd won the league at the DW and Wakefield and Hull going for drop goals when the game was dead has rubbed me the wrong way.But that's RL for you in a nutshell, it's amateur hour. Congratulations on beating our Academy side, I guess?Kick the ball out. Make Wigan go 90 metres (hint, they won't). If the try is there to be scored then by all means run it over, but a drop goal is just taking the mickey in that situation.