P-J wrote:
If we have to pick one of Powell and McIllorum I'm picking McIllorum every day and twice on match days.
Twice the player Powell is.
Times two!!! Powell has done well as his cover but is only that, cover for McIlorum!!
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:20 pm
Salty
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:45 pm
Salty wrote:
All the top clubs have outstanding hookers...Saints, Leeds, Castleford, Hull, Warrington (maybe not a top club anymore)
Wigan have McIlorum...no speed, no sidestep, no guile...who is tough. Run straight at him and he will tackle.
It's only my opinion and I know that he is adored by most of our fans but I think he is poor.
Powell is slightly better. He actually made a break at Saints and plays his heart out, and unlike Mickey will score one or two tries. Still not Wigan standard, though.
Are you taking the mickey?you saying we aren't a top club?Where super league and world club champions!
McShane over Micky?Your having a laugh,just cause he's been injured doesn't mean he's poor.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:42 pm
P-J wrote:
It's a dick move if the game is over.
Just kick the ball out of touch at the 5.
The game was over at that point, but it depends on (a) how the players are holding up and (b) just how much you want to rub it in.
Kick the ball out on the 5, Wigan form a pack and the clock is stopped. Drop a goal and the clock continues for 60 seconds until the restart. That Both teams were blowing out of their rears should probably be factored in.
By your reckoning, of your team is 4 scores up should they just run the clock down by running into touch or not try to score more points?
Anyhow, not one for the defense purists, but still great skills and viewing. Credit to the Wigan fans who traveled over, special mention to the group I shared a train with.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:15 pm
P-J
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
The game was over at that point, but it depends on (a) how the players are holding up and (b) just how much you want to rub it in.
Kick the ball out on the 5, Wigan form a pack and the clock is stopped. Drop a goal and the clock continues for 60 seconds until the restart. That Both teams were blowing out of their rears should probably be factored in.
By your reckoning, of your team is 4 scores up should they just run the clock down by running into touch or not try to score more points?
Anyhow, not one for the defense purists, but still great skills and viewing. Credit to the Wigan fans who traveled over, special mention to the group I shared a train with.
Maybe Salford celebrating like they'd won the league at the DW and Wakefield and Hull going for drop goals when the game was dead has rubbed me the wrong way.
But that's RL for you in a nutshell, it's amateur hour. Congratulations on beating our Academy side, I guess?
Kick the ball out. Make Wigan go 90 metres (hint, they won't). If the try is there to be scored then by all means run it over, but a drop goal is just taking the mickey in that situation.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:31 pm
congrats on beating your academy side ? we had 4, 21 on the bench, our pack was missing taylor,bowden,ellis watts, we had fonua griffin sneyd missing in the backs, I guess ?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:47 pm
For my money Micky Mac is still a ways off being anywhere nea\r back to his best,but given the sheer nature of that injury its what youd expect it will take time and lots of it.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:54 pm
hengirl wrote:
For my money Micky Mac is still a ways off being anywhere nea\r back to his best,but given the sheer nature of that injury its what youd expect it will take time and lots of it.
Trouble is his best has never really been good enough
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:59 am
P-J wrote:
Maybe Salford celebrating like they'd won the league at the DW and Wakefield and Hull going for drop goals when the game was dead has rubbed me the wrong way.
But that's RL for you in a nutshell, it's amateur hour. Congratulations on beating our Academy side, I guess?
Kick the ball out. Make Wigan go 90 metres (hint, they won't). If the try is there to be scored then by all means run it over, but a drop goal is just taking the mickey in that situation.
Its comments like this which indicate the reason why other teams like to rub it in a little more when it comes to Wigan. Of course it was your academy side. Of course, yours is the only side with players missing. Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:38 am
Geoff
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
Of course, if you had not put all your eggs in one basket with Sam Tompkins swallowing up a large amount of cap on a crock.
He only takes up £75k.
