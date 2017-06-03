WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull away

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Hull away

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull away

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:55 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2418
Location: Atherton
and shipped out too....

Re: Hull away

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:05 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1569
number 6 wrote:
Why not? Eats up time

It's a dick move if the game is over.

Just kick the ball out of touch at the 5.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 12:29 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 905
CobraCraig wrote:
Maybe im just expecting too much after his form in the opening 6/8 weeks.


In the 1st part of the season he was playing behind a dominant pack, with experienced centres outside him. Tonight he was behind a pack that was hammered and with no experience outside him. He can't do it by himself but he certainly is trying hard and his assists show how important he is to us!

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:20 am
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2368
And then on Hull's next score shortly afterwards, Tierney went in with his foot again! :evil:

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:56 am
Mr. Zucchini Head Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2006 8:10 pm
Posts: 10454
P-J wrote:
It's a dick move if the game is over.

Just kick the ball out of touch at the 5.


Why is it a dick move? Should teams not try to score any more points once the game is over?

If Hull had needed a point we would have set up for it. It was just a snap decision by Kelly because there was nothing on.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:46 am
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 982
Location: God's little acre
We looked very tired from the outset. I didn't think we would win but didn't expect a total capitulation within 15 minutes.
I predicted we wouldn't win a game in May and it's a distinct probability we won't win again in June.
My concern is that we have no props to come back and at least 2 new props are required for next season. We have zero forward impact and we probably have the the worst front row in the competition at the moment. God help us if anything should happen to Sutton.
A top 4 spot is now in my opinion is gone and a top 8 place is looking increasingly unlikely.
After such a promising start its a sobering thought that we we could be playing the middle eights in a few weeks.
The next month will be a major test of the teams character and we need more than a couple of players back to turn things around. Leythers will be chomping on the bit come Thursday and I just hope that we have SOL back as without him we don't look capable of beating anyone at the moment.

Re: Hull away

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:05 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1642
Tierney needs dropping and reducing back to our 5th choice winger. Too soft, missed tackles, zero idea how to link into the link ala Sam, Luke Dorn, Hardaker. Clueless under the high ball.

Good full back play is so crucial to our structured attack. Sam can't come back quick enough.

Isa can do one aswell, trying to be an enforcer but forever giving away daft penalties ( yesterday and saints away come to mind). Bang average with ball in hand too.

Centres are also struggling for us. Don't blame them too much, Forsyth isn't first team ready; needs to go out to Swinton as was the plan at the start of the year. Good news our centres seem to be coming back this week.

Something like this soon would be excellent and we may turn this year around

Tomkins
Marshall/Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
Nu'uausala
Powell
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin

Isa (bench prop til Clubb/Bretherton returns)
JTomkins
Tautai
McIlorum ( bench him so no drop off in intensity when SOL goes off)
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, CobraCraig, ColD, DannyB, exiled Warrior, Froggy, hatty, hengirl, Itchy Arsenal, JonB95, leg_end, Levrier, Lilfatman, Mash Butty, Mick Amos 9 WTW, mosher, NickyKiss, NSW, Pieman, Rogues Gallery, sarge1, the wrestler, Wigg'n and 286 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,9851,79176,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM