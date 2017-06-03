Tierney needs dropping and reducing back to our 5th choice winger. Too soft, missed tackles, zero idea how to link into the link ala Sam, Luke Dorn, Hardaker. Clueless under the high ball.
Good full back play is so crucial to our structured attack. Sam can't come back quick enough.
Isa can do one aswell, trying to be an enforcer but forever giving away daft penalties ( yesterday and saints away come to mind). Bang average with ball in hand too.
Centres are also struggling for us. Don't blame them too much, Forsyth isn't first team ready; needs to go out to Swinton as was the plan at the start of the year. Good news our centres seem to be coming back this week.
Something like this soon would be excellent and we may turn this year around
Tomkins
Marshall/Davies
Gelling
Gildart
Burgess
Williams
Lealuai
Nu'uausala
Powell
Sutton
Bateman
Farrell
O'Loughlin
Isa (bench prop til Clubb/Bretherton returns)
JTomkins
Tautai
McIlorum ( bench him so no drop off in intensity when SOL goes off)
