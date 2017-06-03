Tierney needs dropping and reducing back to our 5th choice winger. Too soft, missed tackles, zero idea how to link into the link ala Sam, Luke Dorn, Hardaker. Clueless under the high ball. Good full back play is so crucial to our structured attack. Sam can't come back quick enough. Isa can do one aswell, trying to be an enforcer but forever giving away daft penalties ( yesterday and saints away come to mind). Bang average with ball in hand too. Centres are also struggling for us. Don't blame them too much, Forsyth isn't first team ready; needs to go out to Swinton as was the plan at the start of the year. Good news our centres seem to be coming back this week. Something like this soon would be excellent and we may turn this year around Tomkins Marshall/Davies Gelling Gildart Burgess Williams Lealuai Nu'uausala Powell Sutton Bateman Farrell O'Loughlin Isa (bench prop til Clubb/Bretherton returns) JTomkins Tautai McIlorum ( bench him so no drop off in intensity when SOL goes off)

RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!



Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are