We seem to produce a lot of players who can play a number of roles but are physically not obviously suited to one. They often do not find their best position until after they leave us. It always worried me when someone is being listed as second row/ stand off. Farrell and Bateman are small for modern second rows but make up for it in freakish levels of strength or ability. Gregson will have to go some to earn that spot, especially as the next crop will soon be leaving the u19s.