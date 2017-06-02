WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

 
Post a reply

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:48 pm
inside man User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Dec 28, 2004 5:06 pm
Posts: 2098
It's like having our very own Schoey.

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:36 pm
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11159
Location: The City of Wakefield
inside man wrote:
It's like having our very own Schoey.


Harsh on Schoey that. At least he's open and upfront.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:13 pm
asmadasa User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2012 5:28 pm
Posts: 3227
Battle for 3rd v the Whinos on the 10th ....4 tickets booked.

Let's get the ground packed and shout on the mighty Trinity! :ROCKS:

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:16 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3082
asmadasa wrote:
Battle for 3rd v the Whinos on the 10th ....4 tickets booked.

Let's get the ground packed and shout on the mighty Trinity! :ROCKS:

Correct asmadasa, no excuses for not turning up with the winning run we are on. :thumb:

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:29 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1428
Bringing 4 mates with me, who I havent seen for a while, nor have been down to Belle Vue in nearly 10 years

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:04 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25829
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Bringing 4 mates with me, who I havent seen for a while, nor have been down to Belle Vue in nearly 10 years


Don't want to be a pessimist but the amount of times that's backfired on people. You're doing the right thing but prepare to be disappointed - if nothing else we are due a loss.

Fingers crossed though it's the only way to get them back.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:00 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1428
I know what your saying Vasty, can work the other way too.

Brought a fan back in last year, against Wigan. He does shift work, and hasnt missed a game since, when not working.

PMA :D

Re: ITS ALLGOOD AT WAKEFIELD

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:05 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1484
Location: The world is my oyster!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I know what your saying Vasty, can work the other way too.

Brought a fan back in last year, against Wigan. He does shift work, and hasnt missed a game since, when not working.

PMA :D


What does PMA mean? I tried a search to translate it on Google and it didn't come up with anything.

Good on you though for bringing people in :-)
Image
//flightsandfrustration.com/



Millionaires wanted. Apply here --- Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, 60sCat, basher11, Bing [Bot], bren2k, brettoncat, Chaka, chapylad, coco the fullback, desmond decker, djcool, drdnght, Dreadnaught, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, musson, Paddyfc, poplar cats alive, REDWHITEANDBLUE, The Avenger, themightynortherner, Trojan Horse, wakefield1990, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 365 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,0302,41976,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM