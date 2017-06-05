WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V's Wigan

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk V's Wigan

 
Post a reply

Re: V's Wigan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:55 am
Chris28 User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Oct 19, 2003 2:52 pm
Posts: 17814
Location: Packed like sardines, in a tin
bonaire wrote:
The funny thing about Thomo is that some of his best games have been in the front row even though he is lightweight.
Just wonder whether the club could build up his upper body and add some weight without losing his pace then use him as an impact prop.

He doesn't just run it in though. Always looking for the gap and weaving on his way to the defensive line. He made good yards and confused the defence too. Good tactic in my view.
2005 Challenge Cup

To reconcile respect with practicality, what is the optimum speed for a hearse?

Re: V's Wigan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:02 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4625
Fair play to him . he had a really good game
once a black and white always a black and white COYH

Re: V's Wigan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:52 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2580
number 6 wrote:
Just seen a clip on twitter of that grub Tierneys' kick at minis' try, hope the rfl ban him could've broken minis' wrist! Worse than watts last week imo


Disciplinary wrote:
Player uses foot to try to dislodge ball in act of opponent scoring a try and makes contact with opponent’s arm, however contact is minimal. Penalty sufficient.
I guess this means if you throw a punch and miss it doesn't count.

No mention of his kick on Michaels.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:17 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3722
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
again they penalise outcome as opposed to what a player actually did/meant.
IF Minichello's arm had being broken it could easily have being a 4 match ban. it wasn't 'accidental' therfore a ban would have sent out a clear message that striking out with the foot or indeed going in with the kness as we see too often against prone players is not acceptable.
More weakness by the panel and yet conversely they continue to fail to see how the Watts/Gayle incident and others like it are by far the lesser by comparison.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:59 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 666
For all Wigan's thuggery and attempts to bend joints in directions they won't go the only player who is going to get suspended is Farrell for abusing the ref! It really does show where the RFL's priorities lie, plays designed to hurt players (and the hit on Rawsthorne in the air by a player that wasn't even looking at the ball let alone challenging wasn't even mentioned as well as Tierney's other kick) are obviously of less significance than words alone. Now dissent does need stamping out but the sin bin is sufficient punishment in this case and I'll bet that this is the one piece of foul play that would get their coaches disapproval, it never pays off unlike their planned grubbiness.

sadly I can't say I'm at all surprised by the usual disciplinary whitewash for the cheating pies though, expected it and the only interesting thing about it is the "justifications" they come up with for letting them get away with it again.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bonaire, Hessle Roader, Homenaway, Panda92, Touchliner and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,5541,39776,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM