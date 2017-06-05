For all Wigan's thuggery and attempts to bend joints in directions they won't go the only player who is going to get suspended is Farrell for abusing the ref! It really does show where the RFL's priorities lie, plays designed to hurt players (and the hit on Rawsthorne in the air by a player that wasn't even looking at the ball let alone challenging wasn't even mentioned as well as Tierney's other kick) are obviously of less significance than words alone. Now dissent does need stamping out but the sin bin is sufficient punishment in this case and I'll bet that this is the one piece of foul play that would get their coaches disapproval, it never pays off unlike their planned grubbiness.



sadly I can't say I'm at all surprised by the usual disciplinary whitewash for the cheating pies though, expected it and the only interesting thing about it is the "justifications" they come up with for letting them get away with it again.