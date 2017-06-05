bonaire wrote: The funny thing about Thomo is that some of his best games have been in the front row even though he is lightweight.

Just wonder whether the club could build up his upper body and add some weight without losing his pace then use him as an impact prop.

He doesn't just run it in though. Always looking for the gap and weaving on his way to the defensive line. He made good yards and confused the defence too. Good tactic in my view.