Shaul and Albert was our x factor last night. Thought Green was outstanding especially in first half when he played big minutes. Big shout out to the bench who all stood up very well. Masi showed with more experience and self belief he has the tools to be a very handy player for the future. Turgut yet again showed he has been a captain and lower level as although it may not always be the right decision at the time if he sees something on he's prepared to go for it. Rather have that than just a young kid scared to do anything he's not been told to. Very happy with what I saw last night