Tarquin Fuego wrote: Brain fart pass ???????

Goodness me you're a hard person to please.



That pass was totally on the money. If you watch Rawsthorne had his eyes on the defender rather than the ball.



That pass happens every 5 mins in NRL and it's part of Nick's steep learning curve.



Was Connor's diving interception really a knock on ?



SO glad to see the team play with so much grit and effort. Such a young bench as well.



Watched this game without taking my eyes away from the screen or fast forwarding as it was so enjoyable.

Not critising Shaul, but Rawsthorne was well covered and wasn't ever going anywhere. Shaul should have kept the ball.Other than that I thought he had a good game, certainly not quiet. His solo try is probably in our top 5 of the season thus far.