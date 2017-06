the cal train wrote: Shaul was really quiet up to that point, except his brain fart pass to Rawsthorne's knees, was a great effort though and no idea why it got sent upstairs.

Brain fart pass ???????Goodness me you're a hard person to please.That pass was totally on the money. If you watch Rawsthorne had his eyes on the defender rather than the ball.That pass happens every 5 mins in NRL and it's part of Nick's steep learning curve.Was Connor's diving interception really a knock on ?SO glad to see the team play with so much grit and effort. Such a young bench as well.Watched this game without taking my eyes away from the screen or fast forwarding as it was so enjoyable.