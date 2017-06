Bombed Out wrote: I personally prefer the look of Kelly and Connor at HB. Sneyd goal kicking aside I think Connor offers more.

I got slammed last week for saying we wouldn't miss Sneyd, and I dont think we have. Sneyd goes to the foot too much, whereas Connor and Kelly have the knack of playing what they see, running at the line, or passing. Rawsthorne looks a natural kicker and just needs to improve his defensive positioning to be a really competent winger.