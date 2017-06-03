hansoloishere wrote: We seem a real Jeckyll and Hyde team this year, one week we play with so much intensity, with players running some great lines and running hard, we look like a decent outfit.

Then out comes Mr Hyde, we look like thirteen school girls might give us a match.

I just can't work it out. I mean tonight we looked weak in the pack yet the players drove in hard and more importantly played fast and with passion, we really dominated the rook, and while I know Wigan had players missing, the players we put out played outstanding. I just wish we could see that a bit more often.

Exactly what I was about to post! Great win tonight but so frustrating to see us play like that when we chucked away two points against Leigh last Friday. The team needs to find some consistency.I'd also like to see some of the young players who played so well tonight keep their place. Griffin should not be getting back in ahead of Rawsthorne for example. Play the players who are performing not just becquse they are a bigger name.