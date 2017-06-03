WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:42 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1513
another short kick off cock up

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:56 pm
Bal
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2002 8:32 am
Posts: 12441
Location: Elloughton
Can't argue with that. Well done lads. My daughters first game as well! :)
If you are interested in Building Information Modelling (BIM). PM me.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:57 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3717
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
bonaire wrote:
another short kick off cock up

Their second one marshall was miles ofside, the touchie wasn't even looking for it ffs!

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:02 pm
bonaire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1513
Well done boys great effort.
Radford will be relieved and pleased with the win but not too happy the way we gave them most of their tries from mistakes and when we switched off late in the game.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:27 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24707
Location: West Yorkshire
Sensational team performance given the forwards we had available. First 40 we rolled them, completely unexpected. Mini and Thompson both really stood up IMO with Taylor, Watts, Ellis and Bowden all out but credit to the bench and Rawsthorne also, youngsters really acquired themselves well. Hopefully one or two back next week.
Image

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:37 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17753
Location: Back in Hull.
Outstanding effort particularly the first half, really quick play of the balks, thought having Talanoa back really helped, Wigan throw a lot at us 2nd half but we coped well. Didn't see that coming with the players out.

Hopefully a confidence boosting win that kick starts out season against

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:41 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3717
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
bonaire wrote:
Well done boys great effort.
Radford will be relieved and pleased with the win but not too happy the way we gave them most of their tries from mistakes and when we switched off late in the game.

I think they were out on their feet the last 10 minutes and had started to shut off mentally.
Wigan threw it about a bit and with their talent it's not surprising that a few things came off for them.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:41 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10250
What a win. Great peformance 1 to 17. Bullied the Wigan forwards most of the game even though on paper we looked to be a lot weaker, especially on the bench

Couple of sloppy tries at the end took the gloss off a fantastic showing and made the score flattering to the pies.

Nice gap between us and them a bonus

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:55 pm
hansoloishere
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 17, 2012 5:37 am
Posts: 251
We seem a real Jeckyll and Hyde team this year, one week we play with so much intensity, with players running some great lines and running hard, we look like a decent outfit.
Then out comes Mr Hyde, we look like thirteen school girls might give us a match.
I just can't work it out. I mean tonight we looked weak in the pack yet the players drove in hard and more importantly played fast and with passion, we really dominated the rook, and while I know Wigan had players missing, the players we put out played outstanding. I just wish we could see that a bit more often.

Re: V's Wigan

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:04 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14860
hansoloishere wrote:
We seem a real Jeckyll and Hyde team this year, one week we play with so much intensity, with players running some great lines and running hard, we look like a decent outfit.
Then out comes Mr Hyde, we look like thirteen school girls might give us a match.
I just can't work it out. I mean tonight we looked weak in the pack yet the players drove in hard and more importantly played fast and with passion, we really dominated the rook, and while I know Wigan had players missing, the players we put out played outstanding. I just wish we could see that a bit more often.


Exactly what I was about to post! Great win tonight but so frustrating to see us play like that when we chucked away two points against Leigh last Friday. The team needs to find some consistency.

I'd also like to see some of the young players who played so well tonight keep their place. Griffin should not be getting back in ahead of Rawsthorne for example. Play the players who are performing not just becquse they are a bigger name.
