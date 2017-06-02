|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 840
|
You think this is a waste of money?
The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.
|
|
Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 794
|
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.
|
|
Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:56 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17065
Location: South Wales
|
Kevs Head wrote:
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.
At least he's consistent.
I wonder what it is about Wakefield Trinity that seems to attract such a large number of Daily Mail reading cretins?
|
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
|
Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8036
|
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
You think this is a waste of money?
The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.
I'd like to know the break down on 3200 long term jobs ?? that has to be a typo.
|
|
Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:38 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6331
|
More retail facilities (aka shops and restaurants) got plenty of them, homes that hardly anyone would be likely to afford, leisure facilities aka cinema got one does Wakefield really need another.
As for the business space don't make me laugh! They can't fill out chuffing Calder Business Park.
|
|
Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9212
Location: wakefield
|
Yep. I'm with Willzay on this one. I like the plans but it just seems too big considering how many new homes are not filled already.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:46 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10666
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
|
PopTart wrote:
Yep. I'm with Willzay on this one. I like the plans but it just seems too big considering how many new homes are not filled already.
I can understand the comment it refered to commercial space, afterall we we still needed businesses to take up the prospective units at NM and they're hardly knocking the door down, but new houses can't be built quick enough. There is a reason why housebuilders are making record profits.
|
1/10
|
Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5817
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Although born in that fine city I'm a resident of the Northern home counties and have being for most of my life. I wasn't a knuckle dragger when I lived in Hull and am more rounded as a person since leaving, as such your eloquent description of me as a knuckle dragger is very much well off the mark. That is hardly surprising given your opening post is so full of inaccurate BS not to mention the affrontary you have taken which is utterly ludicrous.
Frankly you sound like a typical extremist, they get offended by very little too ...snowflake.
Yeah nice one. Just so you know, your neighbours and friends know you aren't doing as well as you would like them to think you are.
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
|
Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:41 pm
|
Joined:
Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pmPosts:
11149Location:
The City of Wakefield
|
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah nice one. Just so you know, your neighbours and friends know you aren't doing as well as you would like them to think you are.
Still very strange aren't you?
|
TRINITY Wildcats.
|
Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5074
Location: Over there
|
I'm not sure if the OP understands how the world works, but it's the people in power who make the decisions. Thus, any buttering up to be done to get what you want has to be done to those in power. If they happen to be Tories, who cares? If they are in power, they have to be the ones to talk to.
It's life. Grow up.
|
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, Dave K., djhudds, P-J, Paddyfc, right said father ted, sanjunien, the artist, Top Saint, wakeyrule, Wellsy13, Wilde 3 and 133 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|