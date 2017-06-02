WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political parties.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:01 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 840
Willzay wrote:
Maybe the Council would have more money if they'd stop wasting it on opening new shops and restaurants that'll take away business from the current load.

http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/ ... -1-8536694

Total waste of money.

You think this is a waste of money?

The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:52 pm
Kevs Head
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 794
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:56 pm
headhunter
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17065
Location: South Wales
Kevs Head wrote:
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.
At least he's consistent.

I wonder what it is about Wakefield Trinity that seems to attract such a large number of Daily Mail reading cretins?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:01 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8036
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
You think this is a waste of money?

The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.


I'd like to know the break down on 3200 long term jobs ?? that has to be a typo.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:38 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6331
More retail facilities (aka shops and restaurants) got plenty of them, homes that hardly anyone would be likely to afford, leisure facilities aka cinema got one does Wakefield really need another.

As for the business space don't make me laugh! They can't fill out chuffing Calder Business Park.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:02 am
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9212
Location: wakefield
Yep. I'm with Willzay on this one. I like the plans but it just seems too big considering how many new homes are not filled already.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 6:46 am
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10666
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
PopTart wrote:
Yep. I'm with Willzay on this one. I like the plans but it just seems too big considering how many new homes are not filled already.

I can understand the comment it refered to commercial space, afterall we we still needed businesses to take up the prospective units at NM and they're hardly knocking the door down, but new houses can't be built quick enough. There is a reason why housebuilders are making record profits.
1/10

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 4:21 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5817
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Although born in that fine city I'm a resident of the Northern home counties and have being for most of my life. I wasn't a knuckle dragger when I lived in Hull and am more rounded as a person since leaving, as such your eloquent description of me as a knuckle dragger is very much well off the mark. That is hardly surprising given your opening post is so full of inaccurate BS not to mention the affrontary you have taken which is utterly ludicrous.
Frankly you sound like a typical extremist, they get offended by very little too ...snowflake.
Frankly you sound like a typical extremist, they get offended by very little too ...snowflake.


Yeah nice one. Just so you know, your neighbours and friends know you aren't doing as well as you would like them to think you are.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:41 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11149
Location: The City of Wakefield
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Yeah nice one. Just so you know, your neighbours and friends know you aren't doing as well as you would like them to think you are.


Still very strange aren't you? :ASK:
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:19 pm
Slugger McBatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5074
Location: Over there
I'm not sure if the OP understands how the world works, but it's the people in power who make the decisions. Thus, any buttering up to be done to get what you want has to be done to those in power. If they happen to be Tories, who cares? If they are in power, they have to be the ones to talk to.

It's life. Grow up.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: craig hkr, Dave K., djhudds, P-J, Paddyfc, right said father ted, sanjunien, the artist, Top Saint, wakeyrule, Wellsy13, Wilde 3 and 133 guests

