WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political parties.

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political parties.

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:01 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 837
Willzay wrote:
Maybe the Council would have more money if they'd stop wasting it on opening new shops and restaurants that'll take away business from the current load.

http://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/ ... -1-8536694

Total waste of money.

You think this is a waste of money?

The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:52 pm
Kevs Head Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 794
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 4:56 pm
headhunter User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17065
Location: South Wales
Kevs Head wrote:
Wilzay's comments on politics are as well informed as his comments on rugby league.
At least he's consistent.

I wonder what it is about Wakefield Trinity that seems to attract such a large number of Daily Mail reading cretins?
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:01 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8034
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
You think this is a waste of money?

The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.
The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.


I'd like to know the break down on 3200 long term jobs ?? that has to be a typo.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 5:38 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6329
More retail facilities (aka shops and restaurants) got plenty of them, homes that hardly anyone would be likely to afford, leisure facilities aka cinema got one does Wakefield really need another.

As for the business space don't make me laugh! They can't fill out chuffing Calder Business Park.

Re: Wakefield Trinity and visits from various political part

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:02 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9210
Location: wakefield
Yep. I'm with Willzay on this one. I like the plans but it just seems too big considering how many new homes are not filled already.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], PopTart, wakeytrin and 54 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,49662476,0144,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
COVENTY
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM