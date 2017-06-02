Willzay wrote:



Total waste of money. Maybe the Council would have more money if they'd stop wasting it on opening new shops and restaurants that'll take away business from the current load.Total waste of money.

You think this is a waste of money?The retail centre would form part of the planned £0.5bn City Fields masterplan to construct 2,500 homes, retail and leisure facilities, business space, a primary school and waterside area along the Aire and Calder Navigation to the East of the city.The 5.5km long road, which opened last month, was designed to unlock land for the City Fields development, which is expected to bring 3,200 long term jobs as well as construction employment.