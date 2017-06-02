Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Ha ha getting called a snowflake by a Hull knuckle dragger.



I probably am a snowflake in your mind. However, you probably think that about anyone who's parents aren't blood relatives.

Although born in that fine city I'm a resident of the Northern home counties and have being for most of my life. I wasn't a knuckle dragger when I lived in Hull and am more rounded as a person since leaving, as such your eloquent description of me as a knuckle dragger is very much well off the mark. That is hardly surprising given your opening post is so full of inaccurate BS not to mention the affrontary you have taken which is utterly ludicrous.Frankly you sound like a typical extremist, they get offended by very little too ...snowflake.