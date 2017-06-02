WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:18 am
Hessle rover wrote:
All of an outrage over nothing if you ask me.


Indeed. I believe MaccBull has been banned from the Trin board, he does seem to love trolling them :roll: Seems to have moved to the VT now :roll:

He's not outraged he's just trying to get some bites and he's got a few by looks of it.

Anyway, the Candidate MP for Bradford south (The constituency f the Bulls) Judith Cummings was pictured with our chairman last week. I believe the Salford MP was at the Red Devils game the other week. Michael Carter isn't doing anything wrong or anything any other club/MP are doing. It's election time and MPs are suddenly interested in RL.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:23 am
Bull Mania wrote:
It's election time and MPs are suddenly interested in RL.


The winner.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 9:54 am
Can the thread title be edited now? Picture just come through of Mary Creagh, local Labour candidate, on the pitch with our chairman this morning...
Image

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:12 am
upthecats wrote:
Can the thread title be edited now? Picture just come through of Mary Creagh, local Labour candidate, on the pitch with our chairman this morning...

:D :D :D

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 10:38 am
Trinity now supporting the Labour party???

Perhaps it's just what Mr Carter wanted all along which is for every party involved in delivering a new stadium for the city to actually become involved
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:07 pm
Creagh epitomises what Labour are - a big fat joke

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:28 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Ha ha getting called a snowflake by a Hull knuckle dragger.

I probably am a snowflake in your mind. However, you probably think that about anyone who's parents aren't blood relatives.

Although born in that fine city I'm a resident of the Northern home counties and have being for most of my life. I wasn't a knuckle dragger when I lived in Hull and am more rounded as a person since leaving, as such your eloquent description of me as a knuckle dragger is very much well off the mark. That is hardly surprising given your opening post is so full of inaccurate BS not to mention the affrontary you have taken which is utterly ludicrous.
Frankly you sound like a typical extremist, they get offended by very little too ...snowflake.

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:37 pm
What an utter pointless thread this is!

Re: Wakefield Trinity promoting the Tory party

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 12:52 pm
Whatever your political allegiance is, Michael Carter has and is doing what he thinks is right for the club. Lets face it his track record so far isn't bad at all!
