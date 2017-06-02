Bull Mania

King Street Cat wrote: The defender/marker has every right to stand his ground on the spot where the tackle was made. What really annoys me is when the attacker gets up to play the ball and tries to milk a penalty by making out the marker is impeding him when what's really happening is the attacker is trying to make a few extra steps closer to the opposition's line. Just play the damn ball where the tackle was made!





100% agreed.



100% agreed.

I agree with others the PTB has become an utter mess. One way of possibly clearing it is enforcing the rule that players have to regain their feet before placing the ball down to play it. Not playing it in the process of getting up.

King Street Cat wrote: The defender/marker has every right to stand his ground on the spot where the tackle was made. What really annoys me is when the attacker gets up to play the ball and tries to milk a penalty by making out the marker is impeding him when what's really happening is the attacker is trying to make a few extra steps closer to the opposition's line. Just play the damn ball where the tackle was made!



This is now standard practice for most players - since it's rarely penalised, it's a low risk cheat with potentially high returns; either a penalty, or markers out of position for the play that follows.

I don't agree with retaking the PTB, this would end up like the pass after tackle complete rule that has been adopted. Its a penalty not replay the ball.



The problem with off the mark is that its seems to be penalised once in a blue moon and therefore players will carry on doing it.



The other rule thatos starting to get to me now is the back to six for an unintentional hand in the tackle, poor slow play / wild passing is getting rewarded time and time again, should only be a knock on when its intentionally played at.

Levrier



jakeyg95 wrote: He kept telling the Wigan players throughout the game to stand behind the line and they completely ignored him time after time. It didn't matter though as Liam Finn kept kicking them. Once he missed one, he let him retake it as Williams in particular was taking the mick and standing a good few yards offside despite repeatedly being told.

So your point is that Wigan were being naughty and had their legs slapped so Wakefield were innocent, whereas my point is that some behaviour is endemic in the game and rarely policed. So your point is that Wigan were being naughty and had their legs slapped so Wakefield were innocent, whereas my point is that some behaviour is endemic in the game and rarely policed. Saddened!

This is a major issue for me at the moment and probably the biggest reason the sport in this country is unrecognisable compared to the NRL. If anyone watched the State of Origin first half this week, you could see how play the balls are meant to be in Rugby League. If the ball carrier wins the collision and has momentum, the get off quickly. if the defenders are dominant they are allowed longer to get off. In neither of those two possible outcomes does the ball carrier move from where he stood up. They stop, play the ball in that order. The markers get square and don't hold the ball, push the ball carrier or worry about defending their line when the ball is dead.



In Super League, a few clubs are coaching their players to do this at every opportunity. Wigan, as ever with any innovation in bending the rules, started it but Warrington, Leigh and Cas also do it an awful lot. I've watched the Saints v Wigan derby a couple of times and it's happening all the time in that game, Liam Farrell can't resist it, to the point where a couple of times he goes past the markers and plays the ball, then complains about their not being square. For balance there are a couple that did it for Saints too, Alex Walmsley is one. The referee's and the clubs needs to get together and agree to stamp this out. My preference would be a yellow card for moving off the mark, not just a penalty. It needs to be removed from the game pronto.



Moving to the side of the markers to play the ball is another Wigan tactic that needs removing from the game.

knockersbumpMKII



The tacklers getting off quicker would be helped by the refs not instruction them to 'move', either they get off in time or they don't. You put the responsibility onto the players to make the right and lawful decisions because as we've seen players NEVER move on the command and linger further or are simply looking up to the ref to see how long they can lay on for.

The RFL don't have the bottle to enforce the laws of the game properly but do instruct the referees to enforce x for a period of time then it go to poop soon after. Bit like the watts sending off again Cas, that was on the back of the Westwood shocker and reactionary to the outcome as opposed to the what the tackler actually did (basically hold his arm by his side and Gale fall right into it)

moto748



Saddened! wrote: This is a major issue for me at the moment and probably the biggest reason the sport in this country is unrecognisable compared to the NRL. If anyone watched the State of Origin first half this week, you could see how play the balls are meant to be in Rugby League. If the ball carrier wins the collision and has momentum, the get off quickly. if the defenders are dominant they are allowed longer to get off. In neither of those two possible outcomes does the ball carrier move from where he stood up. They stop, play the ball in that order. The markers get square and don't hold the ball, push the ball carrier or worry about defending their line when the ball is dead.



In Super League, a few clubs are coaching their players to do this at every opportunity. Wigan, as ever with any innovation in bending the rules, started it but Warrington, Leigh and Cas also do it an awful lot. I've watched the Saints v Wigan derby a couple of times and it's happening all the time in that game, Liam Farrell can't resist it, to the point where a couple of times he goes past the markers and plays the ball, then complains about their not being square. For balance there are a couple that did it for Saints too, Alex Walmsley is one. The referee's and the clubs needs to get together and agree to stamp this out. My preference would be a yellow card for moving off the mark, not just a penalty. It needs to be removed from the game pronto.

moving to the side is concerned, I don't have a problem with that; it's just getting on with the game.

Moving to the side of the markers to play the ball is another Wigan tactic that needs removing from the game.



I think you have half a point. For one thing, it's hardly fair to idolise SoO as typical of the NRL, cos it just isn't; it's reffed much more laxly. I see plenty of moving off the mark and dubious p-t-bs in the NRL week after week. But in essence, you're right in what you say. If the game is going to prosper, refs have to grow a pair. But as far as moving off the mark sideways is concerned, I don't have a problem with that; it's just getting on with the game. Would you rather that the dunny-half threw the ball at the defender lying in the ruck to milk a penalty?

